SRH vs RCB | Virat Kohli on cusp of scripting IPL record, joining MS Dhoni in elite captaincy list

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Virat Kohli

Has there been any time when record/s do not wait to be broken ahead of Virat Kohli's arrival to the field? Well, it's been like forever. And on Monday, not one, but three records await to be broken by the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper when the franchise will be up against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli, who has scored 504 runs against the Hyderabad-based franchise at 45.81, requires just 20 more runs to surpass Shane Watson to be the leading run-getter against SRH in IPL history. And if he achieves that feat on Monday, he will become the first player in IPL history to be the leading run-getter against three franchises. He is presently the top scorer against Chennai Super Kings with 747 runs in 23 innings and Delhi Capitals with 825 runs in 20 innings. Kohli is presently tied with David Warner and Suresh Raina at the top. While Warner is the leading run-getter against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, Raina leads the run-scoring chart against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

While Kohli's overall number against SRH looks formidable, since 2018, his average against the franchise has dropped to 17.5 at a strike rate of 121.

Kohli also stands on the verge of joining MS Dhoni in an elite captaincy list. If RCB manage to bag a victory on Monday night, Kohli will complete 50 wins as captain of the franchise an fourth overall in IPL history. The three others include Dhoni (101), ex-Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir (71), and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (60)

