SRH vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Virat Kohli's giant feat in IPL history as he hits 99 against Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday displayed his class against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he played a dashing knock. PBKS skipper produced a brilliant 99-run knock to take his team to 143/9 in 20 overs despite SRH bowlers throwing fire in the game. Dhawan also shattered Virat Kohli's giant feat in IPL history.

Dhawan hit his second fifty of the season and agonizingly missed out on a well deserved hundred. PBKS skipper registered his 51st fifty-plus score in the history of IPL and surpassed Virat Kohli's special feat of 50 fifty-plus scores in the Indian cash-rich league.

Dhawan is the leading Indian in the tally and second overall, behind David Warner, who has 60 scores of fifty or more than that. Punjab Kings scored 143/9 in the 20 overs as SRH bowlers dominated everyone apart from Dhawan. After the PBKS skipper, Sam Curran scored the next highest in the team. Curran hit 22 and none of the other batters got into the double digits.

Shikhar Dhawan batted brilliantly in the 8th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Dhawan smashed 50 off 35 balls and equaled Virat Kohli who is second in the list of players with most 50+ scores in IPL. While Dhawan has scored 50 fifty-plus scores in 207 innings, Virat registered the same milestone in 216 innings. David Warner tops the list of most 50+ scores. He has registered 60 fifty-plus scores.

PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

SRH's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

