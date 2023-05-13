SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : AP SRH team

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are in a must-win situation with SRH at the ninth position of the points table with four wins from 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, have lost their way as well having gained only one point in last three matches. Hence, they also cannot afford to lose one more match. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

​Pitch Report - SRH vs LSG

The surface at the venue has provided good battle between bat and ball. Interestingly, last three matches have witnessed the team batting first defending totals in close encounters. With this being an afternoon game, expect the pitch to be on the slower side as well. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will matter to some extent. Batting first is key given the results in the last three matches. Overall, the average first innings score at the venue is 171 and such a score in the afternoon game might turn out to be par.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 171

Average 2nd Innings scores: 151

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 203/5 (20 Ov) by RR vs SRH

Lowest total recorded - 131/8 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Highest score chased - 145/2 (17.1 Ov) by SRH vs PBKS

Lowest score defended - 144/9 (20 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

