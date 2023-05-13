Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The average first innings score at the venue in IPL 2023 is 171 with the team batting first winning last three matches.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 12:04 IST
SRH vs LSG, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP SRH team

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are in a must-win situation with SRH at the ninth position of the points table with four wins from 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, have lost their way as well having gained only one point in last three matches. Hence, they also cannot afford to lose one more match. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

​Pitch Report - SRH vs LSG

The surface at the venue has provided good battle between bat and ball. Interestingly, last three matches have witnessed the team batting first defending totals in close encounters. With this being an afternoon game, expect the pitch to be on the slower side as well. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will matter to some extent. Batting first is key given the results in the last three matches. Overall, the average first innings score at the venue is 171 and such a score in the afternoon game might turn out to be par.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - The Numbers Game 

Basic IPL 2023 Stats 

  • Total matches: 5
  • Matches won batting first: 4
  • Matches won bowling first: 1

Average IPL 2023 Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 171
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 151

Score Stats for T20I matches

Related Stories
Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs GT game

Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs GT game

Suryakumar Yadav ends 9-year drought for Mumbai Indians, creates multiple records in MI vs GT

Suryakumar Yadav ends 9-year drought for Mumbai Indians, creates multiple records in MI vs GT

MI vs GT: Rashid Khan creates all-time records in IPL, equals Yuvraj Singh's feat

MI vs GT: Rashid Khan creates all-time records in IPL, equals Yuvraj Singh's feat

  • Highest total recorded - 203/5 (20 Ov) by RR vs SRH
  • Lowest total recorded - 131/8 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR
  • Highest score chased - 145/2 (17.1 Ov) by SRH vs PBKS
  • Lowest score defended - 144/9 (20 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X