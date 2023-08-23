South Africa's women's team to get equal match fees as men; Cricket South Africa brings pay parity into play

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South African women's cricket team in action

Cricket South Africa has announced equal pay across genders - a historic development that sees South Africa become the latest country to provide equal pay to both men and women cricketers playing international cricket.

The announcement comes as a reason to celebrate for all the budding female cricketers in the rainbow nation, who aim to represent the country at the highest level and pursue cricket as a professional career. South Africa have now become the third country after New Zealand and India to make such an arrangement.

The Proteas performed really well in the T20 Women's World Cup that was organised at home earlier this year. They went on to feature in the finals of the marquee event but lost to Australia in a bid to win the title for the very first time. The landmark announcement will enable the women's team to make rapid strides in the coming year.

CEO of Cricket South Africa Pholetsi Moseki said that the announcement is a remarkable one and will "elevate the women's cricketing landscape" in the country.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Professional Women's Cricket League, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our national women's cricket team and paves the way for an even brighter future," Moseki said as reported by ICC.

"The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women's cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence, while inspiring the next generation of players.

"With the success of South African cricket on the global stage, we believe that this will be a stepping stone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.

"Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike. We call on brands to continue showing their support for women's cricket, recognising the league's potential to redefine the narrative around women in sports in the country," he added.

The South African women's team will tour Pakistan for the first time in history for a white-ball series, including three T20Is and three ODIs starting September 1 and the squad for the same has already been announced.

