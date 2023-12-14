Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
  South Africa vs India 3rd T20I Weather Forecast: Will rain spoil series decider in Johannesburg?

India lost the second T20I in Gqeberha by five wickets (DLS method) as their bowlers failed to keep the South African batters in check. Reeza Hendricks continued his impressive run in 2023 as he scored 49 off 27 balls with the help of eight fours and a maximum.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 15:05 IST
Mukesh Kumar in his followthrough during 2nd T20I.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mukesh Kumar in his followthrough during the 2nd T20I.

After a captivating clash at St. George's Park in Gqeberha which went South Africa's way, the two teams will once again lock horns with each other at The Wanderers in the 3rd T20I to decide the outcome of the series on Thursday, December 14.

India are ranked world No. 1 in the ICC T20I team rankings and have an opportunity to yet again showcase the reason why they are head and shoulders above other sides in the shortest format of the game. Rinku Singh and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form is an encouraging sign for the tourists leading into the third fixture and the fans would expect the duo to fire on all cylinders. 

However, the Indian bowling lacked discipline and it is a worrying sign for the skipper and the entire team management as the South African batters are known to decimate bowling attacks for fun in their backyard.

On the other hand, the Proteas put on a show, especially with the willow in hand in Gqeberha during the 2nd T20I to resume normal proceedings following yet another World Cup heartbreak. Reeza Hendricks got the opportunity to show what he is capable of and will have more such chances in the days to come.

South African skipper Aiden Markram too, impressed during his short stay at the crease and will be hungry to get a series win under his belt and prove his mettle as a leader.

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather forecast

As per Weather.com, the chances of rain during the game are just 20% and that too at around 8 PM (local time). The game will start at 5 PM (local time) and the percentage of showers between 5 PM to 8 PM is 0% in Johannesburg. Though the chances of rain significantly increase after 9 PM, the game will most likely be done and dusted by then.

India's squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad

South Africa's squad: 

Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira

