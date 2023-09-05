South Africa confirm 15-member squad for World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will be playing their first game against Sri Lanka on October 7

South Africa have confirmed their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup. They have included pace sensation Gerald Coetzee who is only two matches old in the format while Temba Bavuma will lead the squad in the mega event. Coetzee has picked up five wickets so far including a three-wicket haul on his debut. There are not many surprises in the squad but changes can be made in it until September 28.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeze Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will take care of the batting unit while the pace bowling trio of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be the one to watch out for. With the World Cup set to be played in India, the Proteas have included two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi while Markram is the other part-time spinner in the squad as well.

South Africa will be playing a five-match ODI series against Australia starting from September 7 and a few members from that squad have been left out as well. Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Bjorn Fortuin and Wayne Parnell are not part of the World Cup squad but might feature against Australia. As for the World Cup, South Africa will kick off their campaign with a game against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi. They will be facing Afghanistan and New Zealand in two warm-up matches on September 29 and October 2 respectively.

South Africa squad for World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Latest Cricket News