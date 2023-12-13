'SORRY' - Rinku Singh's playful apology for breaking glass during SA vs IND 2nd T20I wins internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is fast emerging as India's finisher in the shortest format. It hasn't taken long for him to seal his position in the side after starring in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After dominating in the T20 matches in India and Ireland, it was certainly going to be a test for him in South Africa. But the left-hander shined in his first outing itself at the St George's Park smashing an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls.

He smacked nine fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle with both of his maximums coming off Aiden Markram in a single over. The second six which he hit stunning travelled a lot and ended up shattering the glass of the media box. The video of the same went viral soon as well but now the man has hilariously apologised for breaking the glass. "When I hit the shot for a six, I didn't know I had broken the glass. When you (the media person) came, only then I came to know about it. I am sorry that," Rinku said.

Watch the video here:

Watch the video of his six here:

Unfortunately, his stellar knock went in vain as South Africa beat India by five wickets to take an unassailable lead of 1-0. India's innings was interrupted at 19.3 overs and then in the shortened chase, the hosts were asked to chase 152 runs in 15 overs which they did in just 13.5 overs. Reeza Hendricks was the top-scorer for South Africa with 49 runs off just 27 balls while Aiden Markram also led from the front with the bat scoring 30 runs. Tabraiz Shamsi was named the player of the match for his terrific effort with the ball conceding only 18 runs in his four overs and picked up Suryakumar Yadav's key wicket.

