Shubman Gill takes a sly dig at decision to rule him out after Cameron Green's stunner in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill

Indian opener Shubman Gill was upto a task along with captain Rohit Sharma when Indians walked out to bat in the chase of 444 in the World Test Championship final. The Men in Blue need a record chase in history of Test cricket to clinch the WTC title as the mighty Aussies stand in their way. India lost their opening wicket in the form of Shubman Gill in a contentious fashion with Cameron Green pulling off a stunner at gully.

Green's effort was ruled in favour of him as the third umpire gave Gill out despite the ball looking in doubt to touch the ground. Both Gill and Rohit were left shocked and now the former has reacted on the incident on social media. Posting the picture of Green's effort, Gill took a sly dig on the decision to rule him out under contentious situation. He used two emojis. Gill used a magnifying emoji, probably taking a dig at the decision and asking the umpires to zoom the catching point, and a face palm emoji.

Here is the Tweet:

Green's effort was closely looked by the third umpire after the on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs. However, after having a look at the catch from various angles, the third umpire ruled Gill out. This created a fire of debate on social media.

Numerous fans took to Twitter to criticise the decision to rule Gill out. Notably, there was no soft signal used in the dismissal as the ICC has scrapped the rule. The on field umpires send the incident upstairs for the third umpire to make a decision.

Rohit Sharma's India displayed another act of survival as Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane led their team's fightback in the chase in World Test Championship final. After being handed with a record target of 444, the Men in Blue ended Day 4 of the final at 164/3, losing the top three after promising starts. Kohli and Rahane are unbeaten at 44 and 20 respectively as India need another 280 runs to win the final.

Latest Cricket News