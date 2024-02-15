Shubman Gill gets dismissed for a duck, captain Rohit Sharma's dejected reactions goes viral - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY Rohit Sharma was disappointed as Mark Wood induced an outside edge from Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill got his third Test century in a very critical juncture in his career in the last game against England in Visakhapatnam as he had averaged less than 25 before that second innings hundred. Before that, his highest score at No.3 was 47 and it seems that century was an anomaly as the Indian batter got out for a duck in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

The tearaway pacer Mark Wood returned to England's line-up for the third Test and had an immediate impact as he sent back both the Indian youngsters in the top order, Yashasvi Jaiswal and then Gill. Gill was rushed into his shots by Wood's pace and was hanging on the backfoot to be able to play. Gill was unsure with his technique and Wood's pace was enough to catch him inside the crease itself.

Wood induced Gill's edge and the Indian No.3 batter went for a 9-ball duck. Skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end, was visibly disappointed with Gill's shot as India lost two wickets for just 24 runs. His reaction to Gill's dismissal has gone viral. Watch the video here:

India lost Rajat Patidar in quick succession as well before captain Rohit Sharma and local lad Ravindra Jadeja combined to not only weather the storm for the hosts but also take them to a comfortable situation with an unbeaten century stand. Jadeja smashed his fifty while skipper Rohit Sharma broke a few records as he was inching closer to his 11th Test century.

England owing to Wood's opening spell did have their time in the sun but the inexperienced spin attack is suffering against the quality of Rohit and Jadeja after India opted to bat first on a track which the captain suggested to be the best of the three so far.