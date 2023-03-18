Should India play Asia Cup in Pakistan? Harbhajan Singh gives his say

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV AND TWITTER Harbhajan Singh opens on Asia Cup debate

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India are in a loggerheads situation over the venue of the Asia Cup 2023. The Asian tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan but the ACC President Jay Shah had earlier said that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The issue was discussed between ACC and PCB and there will also be a meeting with the ICC. Meanwhile, India's former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has given his view on whether India should go to Pakistan or not.

Singh has said that the Indian team should not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. "India shouldn't travel to Pakistan as it isn't safe there and why are we taking risk of travelling when their own people aren't safe in their country?" Singh said as quoted by ANI.

India reached the final of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time. The former Indian spinner also opened up on India's chances to win the WTC 2023 final against Australia. Every time the Indian Team steps on the pitch we all have high hopes for their victory. Even this time we want them to be victorious. We hope that the result would be different this time and India ends up with a victory. Virat Kohli scored a century he is in a good form I believe that we have a goofed chance. If India scores 400 runs then they have the bowlers to take wickets and win the game," Harbhajan added.

He also opined that the team will miss the services of speedster Jasprit Bumrah but the team has players who can perform well in English conditions. "The team will feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. But we have Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur a bowler who has performed well in the Test format. Even Deepak Chahar could perform well in England. India needs to find the third bowler, Umesh Yadav is also there. So we have good bowlers. Our spinners have played a lot of cricket Jadeja and Ashwin have played there but I think only one will play there. We don't have Bumrah but I think Shami will step up on the occasion," he said.

