Shikhar Dhawan comes back in style as BCCI names him ODI captain for West Indies tour; Twitter erupts

The BCCI has named India's squad for the upcoming tour to the West Indies as they will compete in 3 ODIs to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. What has surprised Indian cricket fans is the absence of Indian stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and so on.

The entire Indian squad is currently stationed in England and is preparing for their white ball series which includes three ODIs and three T20Is after which the Indian contingency will travel to the Caribbean islands to play three ODIs and five T20Is. As of now, the Indian management and the Indian team just have their eyes set on the T20I World Cup that is to be played in Australia later this year.

After India lost the final Test match to England, several reports emerged claiming that the senior players of the Indian squad have demanded a break and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with them to negotiate their breaks and their workload management. Dhawan's appointment as the Indian skipper has not taken anybody by surprise as he had led India in three T20Is and three ODI matches in Sri Lanka last year.

Despite having a dismal run on the international stage, the Indian management has shown faith in Shubhman Gill and his abilities as he has earned his ODI call alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ruturaj Gaikwad who will like to earn a name for himself on the International stage. Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed as the vice-captain and he will work closely with Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid.

India ODI squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh