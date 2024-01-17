WATCH: Shamar Joseph ends 85-year-long drought for West Indies, foils Steve Smith's opening plans

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shamar Joseph

Steve Smith opening the innings for the first time was probably the only excitement and build up ahead of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies. Also, the way the visitors batted on the opening day showed why there was not much hype to the series as the West Indies got bowled out only for 188 runs. However, the Caribbean side showed with the ball soon that they are not giving up any time soon and have fought hard so far thanks to debutant Shamar Joseph.

In response to the modest total posted by West Indies, things seemed to be going to the plan for the hosts with their new opening pair of Smith and Usman Khawaja only until Joseph was introduced into the attack in the ninth over. He struck off the very first ball induing an edge of Smith's bat and Justin Greaves, at third slip, timed his dive well to pouch the catch. Boisterous celebration followed from the debutant as he had struck off his very first ball in Tests ending the 85-year-long drought for the West Indies.

He became only the second bowler in West Indies cricket history to pick up a wicket off the first ball in Tests. In 1939, Tyrell Johnson was the first bowler from the Caribbean team to achieve this feat and he did it against England at the Oval. Overall, Shamar Joseph became the 23rd bowler to strike off his very first ball in red-ball cricket. Nijat Masood of Afghanistan was the last bowler to do such heroics in Test cricket last year against Bangladesh.

Coming back to Joseph, he struck again to send back Marnus Labuschagne soon as he bounced out the batter to leave Australia stunned early in the innings. Having posted a mediocre score on the board in their first innings, the visitors will have to pick wickets regularly to stay in the hunt.