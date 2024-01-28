Shamar Joseph cleared of toe fracture after painful blow on day 3 of Gabba Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shamar Joseph receives treatment.

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has been cleared of a potential toe fracture after undergoing scans on Saturday, January 27. The 24-year-old fast bowler suffered a painful blow to his right toe after a yorker from Mitchell Starc delivered with sheer precision struck him on the fourth ball of the 73rd over as the Windies tried to post a sizeable target for the Aussies.

The injury forced Joseph to retire hurt as he hobbled off the field alongside the West Indies physio, who provided the former with initial treatment on the field.

West Indies Cricket took to X to provide an update on Joseph's injury.

"INJURY UPDATE

Good news, as scans show no fracture in Shamar Joseph’s toe. He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and assessed tomorrow.

WI wish him a speedy recovery!" Windies Cricket posted on X.

The injury to Joseph has dented West Indies' hopes of winning the Test match in Gabba and beating Australia for the first time in red-ball cricket since 2003.

The visitors have pinned their hopes on two of their remaining frontline quicks in the form of Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph while off-spinner Kevin Sinclair and allrounder Justin Greaves are expected to provide support to them.

Australia are two down for 60 runs and are chasing 216. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are back in the hutch whereas Steve Smith and Cameron Green are still occupying the crease and would hope to take the team over the line on day four.

Smith is unbeaten on 33 off 56 deliveries and Green is batting on nine off 31 balls. The Pat Cummins-led side now requires 156 runs to win the contest and the series 2-0 and have eight wickets left.

If the Windies manage to beat Australia, it will be their first Test win down under since 1997.