Sensational Deepak Hooda helps Rajasthan shock Karnataka in Vijay Hazare semis, to meet Haryana in final

It's the two unbeaten teams Rajasthan and Haryana, who will be facing each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Saturday, December 16 after the former beat four-time champions Karnataka in the semi-final in Rajkot courtesy of a Deepak Hooda special. Rajasthan skipper Hooda smashed a scintillating 180 off just 128 balls in a career-best knock walking in at 1-2 in a knockout to help his side not only win the contest but make a mockery of the target and the Karnataka bowling attack.

Rajasthan openers were dismissed in the first 8 balls before Hooda took charge. Mahipal Lomror was also sent back by the time the team reached 23 and then Karan Lamba provided the able support to Hooda. The duo worked it around till the 19th over, got their eyes in and settled before beginning the onslaught in the 20th over as the required rate had started creeping up.

Hooda started it with a couple of fours against Vyshak Vijaykumar and just didn't stop. After that it didn't matter if it was J Suchith or Krishnappa Gowtham or any of the pacers, Hooda just kept hitting and eventually brought his century off just 85 deliveries. Lamba too got to his fifty as Rajasthan could see it happening.

Hooda was in some another mood on Thursday as he got into overdrive mode after reaching his century. The next 43 balls brought 79 runs as Hooda fell short of taking his team home by just five runs. The formality was completed by Lamba, who stayed unbeaten on 73.

Hooda, who has been out of favour for the Indian team, has scored two centuries and two fifties and played his best List-A knock to date and best-ever by a Rajasthan batter. If Hooda has a great IPL season, who knows, he could be in with an outside chance also since India don't have batters who bowl in the squad.

Rajasthan are in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final after 17 years and would hope to go for the jugular in the summit clash as Haryana also aim a maiden title.

