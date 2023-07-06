Senior India cricketer gets teary-eyed on camera after not finding place in ODI and T20I squads

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shikha Pandey has been left out of the India squads for Bangladesh series

Senior Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey must be feeling hard done despite her exceptional returns in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in March after she was left out of the women's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. Pandey was recalled into the Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February earlier this year, however, she has been left out without any reason.

Pandey, who played for Delhi Capitals, was the best Indian pacer on show in the WPL 2023 and the second-highest Indian bowler on the wickets tally behind Mumbai Indians spinner Saika Ishaque. Pandey took 10 wickets in 9 matches but despite her consistent performances for the Meg Lanning-led side, she hasn't been picked by the selectors in the side.

Expressing her feelings after being ignored for the Bangladesh series to former India women's coach WV Raman on Sportstar, Pandey said, "If I say I’m not frustrated and angry, then I’m not a human being. It’s difficult when you don’t get the results for the work that you have put in."

Pandey got teary-eyed while speaking as she said that what's in her hands is hard work and she will do her best in her capacity to be fit.

“I’m sure there’s some reason behind it which I do not know. What’s in my hands is hard work, and I’m a stout believer in hard work. So it’s just about working hard until I am mentally and physically fit," she added.

The 34-year-old pacer said that she is extremely disappointed but the situation she has been put in, is out of her control and the decision has been taken out of her hands completely.

Not just Pandey, India regulars Renuka Singh Thakur and Richa Ghosh were left out of the six-match series against Bangladesh while there was nothing mentioned about their injury or rest.

