Scotland and Ireland seal berths in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland and Ireland have successfully booked a place for themselves in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after a string of favourable outcomes in the ongoing Europe Region Qualifier on Thursday, July 27.

While Scotland got the better of Denmark by 33 runs to qualify for the marquee tournament to be played in the USA and the West Indies, a washout against Germany helped Ireland to make it to the next year's T20 carnival.

"While it's true that we'd rather have achieved qualification on the field today, we're delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup," said Ireland captain Paul Stirling as reported by Cricket Ireland.

"We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front.

"So we'll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line tomorrow, and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month," he added.

Scotland, under the leadership of Richie Berrington, are the team to beat as far as the ongoing Europe Region Qualifier. They have won five out of five games that they have played in the tournament till now and it seems that it will take an exceptional effort from their opponents to put their juggernaut to a halt.

On the other hand, Ireland have won four out of five games and are still undefeated. Their latest fixture against Germany got abandoned without a ball bowled.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America. Since the inception of the tournament in 2007, not a single edition has been jointly hosted, hence, it is expected to be grand and will have a calypso touch to it.

The tournament will have 20 teams and initially, four groups of five teams each will compete in the first round. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super 8 from where again the top two teams at the end of the Super 8 will qualify for the semi-finals.

