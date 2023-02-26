Sunday, February 26, 2023
     
  5. SAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC final, Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss, opt to bat
SAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC final, Live Cricket Score: South Africa in an unchartered land as they play their first-ever final in senior cricket. Australia are habitual of this and are looking for their sixth title in the Women's T20 WC.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2023 18:13 IST
South Africa face Australia in final
Image Source : INDIA TV South Africa face Australia in final

South Africa's run in the T20 World Cup 2023 is just one step away from a fairytale end. The Proteas scripted history by becoming the first South African team (Men's or Women's) to reach a final of a World Cup in any format. They now have a chance to become the most celebrated team in the country. Meanwhile, Australia are habitual of playing these finals. This is their seventh straight final in eight attempts and Meg Lanning's team is looking for their sixth T20 title. Can South Africa overcome Australia or will the Kangaroos shine?

 

Live updates :SAW vs AUSW, Women's WC, Latest Updates

  • Feb 26, 2023 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    South Africa's Playing XI

    South Africa's Playing XI:

    Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

  • Feb 26, 2023 6:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Australia's Playing XI

    Australia's Playing XI:

    Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

  • Feb 26, 2023 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Australia opt to bat, no changes in teams

    Meg Lanning won the flip of the coin and she decided to bat first. Both the teams are unchanged in the final.

  • Feb 26, 2023 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SAW vs AUSW head to head

    The two teams have faced each other 6 times in T20Is. On all occasions, Australia have emerged victorious.

  • Feb 26, 2023 5:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Less than 20 minutes to go

    We are standing less than 20 minutes from the toss and the Proteas players are preparing for the match. Visuals from the Newlands:

  • Feb 26, 2023 5:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Can South Africa do it?

    Sune Luus' South Africa is the first-ever senior team in the country to reach a final of a world cup. Though the nation has won a champions trophy in the men's category, it always stayed two steps away from a World title. Luus now has a chance to make her team the most celebrated team in history. But Australia stand ahead. South Africa played some brilliant cricket to defeat a strong England side and have great bowling. Ismail, Khaka and Mlaba are key with the ball, while Brits, Wolvaardt are vital with the bat. They would need all bit of that and also more of the batting to upset the Aussies. Australia were dominant in the group but were not at their killing best. They were good against the Indians in semis and would eye a similar performance in the final..

  • Feb 26, 2023 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    South Africa's fairytale end or Aussies dominance?

    South Africa's run in the T20 World Cup 2023 is just one step away from a fairy tale ending. From reaching into the semis due to their superior net run rate to now standing one hurdle ahead of history, the South African fans did not dream of this. But this is cricket. The Proteas defeated England in the semifinal and became the first-ever South African team to play in the final of a World Cup. Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the final match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. It's South Africa vs Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. It happened in the semis of the 2020 edition but Aussies edged past the Proteas to book a final meet with India. This time, they have defeated India in the semis and set a final meet with the Proteas, sound like a complete circle? Meanwhile, the Proteas fans are living a dream but their team has made it to the finals. It would be some battle between the Aussie batters and the Proteas bowlers. Do South Africa, have some more fuel left to overcome Australia? Only time will tell. So grab some snacks as I, Varun Malik, take you across this contes

