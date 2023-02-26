SAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC final, Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss, opt to bat

SAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC final, Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss, opt to batSouth Africa's run in the T20 World Cup 2023 is just one step away from a fairytale end. The Proteas scripted history by becoming the first South African team (Men's or Women's) to reach a final of a World Cup in any format. They now have a chance to become the most celebrated team in the country. Meanwhile, Australia are habitual of playing these finals. This is their seventh straight final in eight attempts and Meg Lanning's team is looking for their sixth T20 title. Can South Africa overcome Australia or will the Kangaroos shine?