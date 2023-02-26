SAW vs AUSW, Women's T20 WC final, Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss, opt to bat

South Africa's run in the T20 World Cup 2023 is just one step away from a fairy tale ending. From reaching into the semis due to their superior net run rate to now standing one hurdle ahead of history, the South African fans did not dream of this. But this is cricket. The Proteas defeated England in the semifinal and became the first-ever South African team to play in the final of a World Cup. Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the final match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. It's South Africa vs Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. It happened in the semis of the 2020 edition but Aussies edged past the Proteas to book a final meet with India. This time, they have defeated India in the semis and set a final meet with the Proteas, sound like a complete circle? Meanwhile, the Proteas fans are living a dream but their team has made it to the finals. It would be some battle between the Aussie batters and the Proteas bowlers. Do South Africa, have some more fuel left to overcome Australia? Only time will tell. So grab some snacks as I, Varun Malik, take you across this contes