Sam Curran bats wearing sunglasses in WI vs ENG 1st ODI, sparks hilarious reactions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY While he had a forgettable day with ball, Curran was spotted batting with sunglasses earlier.

The ODI series between West Indies and England got underway on Sunday (December 3) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The hosts won the game chasing down 326 runs with four wickets in hand even as Sam Curran made the headlines for England after registering worst figures for his side in ODI format.

He conceded 98 runs in 9.5 overs and went past Steve Harmison's 17-year-old unwanted record. Curran has now recorded the most expensive figures for England in ODI cricket history. However, even before he took the ball in his hand, the all-rounder was trending on social media for batting with sunglasses. He looked in good form with the bat smashing 38 runs off 26 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Watch - Sam Curran batting with sunglasses

But more than his performance on the field, Curran was in the news for wearing sunglasses with the Twitterverse also taking hilarious jibes at him. This is not the first time that Curran has hogged the limelight for wearing sunglasses. He wore different kind of goggles during one of the Indian Premier league (IPL) matches as well and his look had gone viral even then on social media.

It didn't take long for the fans to come up with hilarious reactions after Curran's sunglasses look while batting went viral. One of the fans referred to the real Sam Curran watching the fifth T20I between India and Australia in Bengaluru. For the unversed, Curran's lookalike was seen supporting Australia during the T20I series in multiple T20Is and hence, the reaction for the fan.

Here are some of the reactions:

After a below-par show in the first ODI, Sam Curran will be keen on making amends with the ball in the second match. England will have to win the second ODI to keep the series alive.

Latest Cricket News