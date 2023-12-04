Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sam Curran bats wearing sunglasses in WI vs ENG 1st ODI, sparks hilarious reactions

Sam Curran bats wearing sunglasses in WI vs ENG 1st ODI, sparks hilarious reactions

It was a day to forget for Sam Curran in the first ODI between West Indies and England as he registered worst bowling figures for the Brits in the format. But the left-hander was earlier trending on social media for wearing sunglasses while batting

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 13:49 IST
Sam Curran, WI vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY While he had a forgettable day with ball, Curran was spotted batting with sunglasses earlier.

The ODI series between West Indies and England got underway on Sunday (December 3) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The hosts won the game chasing down 326 runs with four wickets in hand even as Sam Curran made the headlines for England after registering worst figures for his side in ODI format.

He conceded 98 runs in 9.5 overs and went past Steve Harmison's 17-year-old unwanted record. Curran has now recorded the most expensive figures for England in ODI cricket history. However, even before he took the ball in his hand, the all-rounder was trending on social media for batting with sunglasses. He looked in good form with the bat smashing 38 runs off 26 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Watch - Sam Curran batting with sunglasses

But more than his performance on the field, Curran was in the news for wearing sunglasses with the Twitterverse also taking hilarious jibes at him. This is not the first time that Curran has hogged the limelight for wearing sunglasses. He wore different kind of goggles during one of the Indian Premier league (IPL) matches as well and his look had gone viral even then on social media.

It didn't take long for the fans to come up with hilarious reactions after Curran's sunglasses look while batting went viral. One of the fans referred to the real Sam Curran watching the fifth T20I between India and Australia in Bengaluru. For the unversed, Curran's lookalike was seen supporting Australia during the T20I series in multiple T20Is and hence, the reaction for the fan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Related Stories
Sam Curran moves past Steve Harmison to create undesired record for England

Sam Curran moves past Steve Harmison to create undesired record for England

WI vs ENG: Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli and Viv Richards' feat with his 16th ODI ton in first ODI

WI vs ENG: Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli and Viv Richards' feat with his 16th ODI ton in first ODI

Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball leg as South Africa announce squads for India series

Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball leg as South Africa announce squads for India series

After a below-par show in the first ODI, Sam Curran will be keen on making amends with the ball in the second match. England will have to win the second ODI to keep the series alive.

Latest Cricket News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X