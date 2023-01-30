Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate India U-19 Women's team ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and U-19 Indian team

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the U-19 Women's T20 Cricket Team on Wednesday in Ahmedabad following their historic win against England U-19 Women. The Indian Women's team defeated the English side in a one-way traffic final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Following this, the Shafali Verma-led team received wishes from around the nation. Now they will get another honour as Tendulkar will felicitate them at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of India's 3rd T20I against New Zealand.

"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The U-19 Women's team of India on Sunday created history as they went on to clinch the first-ever World Cup for India in Women's cricket. Shafali Verma's India thrashed the England side in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom by 7 wickets. The Indian bowlers were on song as they first bowled England out for 68 at Senwes Park.

Indian women's team, which is a reputable force in World Cricket was a little short of the elusive World Cup at any level. But the girls had different thoughts at Senwes Park. They were dominant right from the word go and never looked back. After deciding to bowl first, the Indian women were on fire. They jolted a strong English batting lineup as Titas Sadhu found the first breakthrough. Archana Devi then took two wickets in an over to send shockwaves into the English camp.

This was followed by some brilliant fielding as the other bowlers also chipped in to bowl England out for just 68. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

Her opening and team's best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, also was back in the hut after giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership. With four runs needed, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse, as Tiwari knocked off the winning runs. Besides Shafali, Richa Ghosh was the other international cricketer in the U-19 squad.

(Inputs from PTI)

