IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad out, no Kuldeep Yadav? India's Probable Playing XI for 2nd T20I

IND vs SA: After the wash-out in the first T20I, India and South Africa are set to meet each other for the second game of the ongoing three-match series on December 12, Tuesday. The Men in Blue are on the South African shores for an all-format series and would hope to get positive results from their trip to the African nation. A young Indian team will take a new-look South African side in the T20I series and despite the 4-1 series win against Australia, India are expected to see some changes to their Playing XI from the side that defeated the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opted out from the T20I series The likes of Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and have made a return to the side which can tweak India's Playing XI in the last T20I match.

No place for Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a century in the India vs Australia 3rd T20I. He was the leading run-scorer of the series but might have to make way for Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill is making a return to the T20I side and is expected to be the first-choice opener. One of Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to make way for him and India might like to go with a left-right combination at the top.

Kuldeep back in team but will he play?

Kuldeep Yadav is back in the Indian team too but it would be difficult to find a place for him in the first T20I. Ravi Bishnoi was the star with the ball for India, being a consistent performer for the Men in Blue in the Australia series. He is also now the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world. He shall keep his place and with Ravindra Jadeja also making a return and offering quality batting, Kuldeep might have to sit out at least for this game.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

