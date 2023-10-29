Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma batting against England in World Cup 2023.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma became part of an elite group of players on Sunday, October 29 as he completed 18000 runs in international cricket while playing against England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Rohit scaled the milestone when he scored his 47th run at Ekana. The 36-year-old has become the 20th player in the international arena to score 18000 runs or more.

The Nagpur-born also recorded an illustrious feat on Sunday as he surpassed the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-leading run-getter for India in white-ball (ODI and T20I) World Cup history. Sachin only represented India in ODI World Cups and scored 2278 runs in total. Rohit who has featured both in T20I and ODI World Cups, has now scored 2279 runs (and counting) for the Men in Blue and is only behind former skipper Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer for India in World Cups with 2525 runs.

Rohit was forced to play against his aggressive nature after India lost a cluster of wickets up front against the Three Lions in Lucknow. However, 'The Hitman' as he is fondly known by many targeted the English bowlers whenever they erred in terms of line and length and deposited their deliveries in the stands. He has already hit 56 sixes in the ongoing calendar year and is just two maximums behind South Africa's former 360-degree batter AB de Villiers.

De Villiers holds the record for scoring the most number of sixes in a calendar year with 58 maximums to his name. Rohit has already hit 56 and is on the cusp of breaking de Villiers' all-time record. The India captain has already hit 20 sixes in the ongoing edition and is occupying the spot among players to hit the most sixes with David Warner at the second spot. Warner has hit 19 so far.

