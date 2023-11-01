'All sorts of combinations are possible' - Rohit Sharma on possibility of R Ashwin's inclusion in playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of World Cup games versus Sri Lanka.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the Indian bowlers and opened up on their workload management in a pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming World Cup clash versus Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 1.

Having won six out of six games in the ongoing edition, the Indian team is on a high and a major reason behind its success is the significant contribution of the bowlers who have bowled exceedingly well thus far.

The Men in Blue are just one win away from securing a semifinal berth and hence the India captain was asked in the presser whether the team management is keen on resting a few bowlers keeping their workload management in mind.

"As far as resting for the bowlers is concerned, I think they are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. (Their) body is fine. This is the feedback that I have got from all the bowlers.

So, they are happy to play games," said Rohit while responding to the question during the media interaction.

The right-handed batter also mentioned that the team might as well head into the contest against the Lankan Lions with three spinners instead of just two if the wicket appears to be spin-friendly.

"All sorts of combinations are possible. You can still play with three spinners and two seamers if need be," he mentioned.

"In this World Cup, you have seen spinners actually are the ones who are stopping that run-flow in the middle overs. I am keeping my options open, whether we have Hardik (Pandya) or not, at this point in time to play three spinners or not.

"If the situation demands for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners. I feel spinners actually with a lot of skill-set can put the brakes on the scoring rate in the middle overs. Our spinners have got so much skill bowling in these conditions," he added.

