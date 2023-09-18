Rohit Sharma keeps doors open for change in World Cup squad; Ravi Ashwin, Sundar in line for place in team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin

India captain Rohit Sharma has not given up on the idea of making changes to the provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue named a strong 15-member squad for the marquee tournament which covers nearly all types of departments with players having particular speciality. However, the team does not have an off-spinner in the three-pronged spin department, a thing which has been highlighted by the cricket pundits.

But captain Sharma has clarified that he is in touch with players who can have a role to play in the spin all-round department for the World Cup, regardless of whether they get a nod for the tournament. "With the spinning allrounder, everyone's in line, (R) Ashwin as well. I've been talking to him on the phone. He's very much in line, and so is Washy. We want those guys who can do the job with ball and bat as well," Sharma said on Sunday after India's win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo.

After an injury to Axar, the team reached various players to call them

Notably, he also stated that the team reached out to various players after Axar Patel got injured and was ruled out of the final. "Washy, honestly that injury happened to Axar very late in the night, and then we had to call a few guys to see where they were at. Washy was available, so we got him in to play the role and perform the job for us. Luckily, he was with the Asian Games squad in Bangalore. He was training, he was bowling, so he was cricket fit, so we had to get him," he added.

Axar's availability for two ODIs Australia series in doubt

The captain also hinted that Axar Patel's availability for two of the three ODIs against Australia is in doubt. The all-rounder has suffered a quadricep strain in India's Super Four game against Bangladesh. Speaking on Axar, the Indian skipper said, "Axar had a small tear. It looks like maybe it will take a week or 10 days (to heal), I don’t know. We have to see how that injury progresses. Some guys recover quickly, and I hope that’s the case with him."

India have named three spinners - Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in their squad for the World Cup. There was no place for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or either of the two off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. Teams can make changes to their squad up until 28th September.

