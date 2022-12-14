Rishabh Pant creates two big records in 1st Test vs Bangladesh | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pant & Pujara stitched a strong partnership to take India to safety on Day 1 of first Test

Rishabh Pant did what Rishabh Pant is known for in Test cricket in the first game on Day 1 vs Bangladesh. Coming in at number five, Pant helped India counterattack with a quickfire 46 off 45 deliveries before getting out to Mehidy Hasan.

Pant came in when the team was reeling at 48/3 and had just lost Virat Kohli, who made 1 run off 5 deliveries. In a counterattack that lasted for sometime after Lunch, Pant hit six boundaries and two sixes.

The 4000-run Mark

Pant, following his innings vs Bangladesh, completed the milestone of 4000 runs in international cricket. In Test cricket, Pant now has 2169 runs in 54 innings with 10 fifties and 5 hundreds to his name. He averages 43.48 at a strike rate of 73.10.

50 Sixes in Test Cricket

Well, this record will be the one Pant would personally know about. He loves hitting it out of the park and became the second fasted Indian and 3rd player overall to hit fastest 50 sixes in Test cricket.

Fastest 50 Sixes in Test Cricket

Shahid Afridi – 46 Rohit Sharma – 51 Rishabh Pant – 54 Tim Southee – 60 Andrew Flintoff – 71

A Little Background

Rishabh Pant has been on the receiving end of immense criticism. There is no doubt or discussion regarding his ability in Test cricket, and his performances speak for themselves. It is in T20 cricket, though, where Pant has failed to live up to the expectations. The same can be said about ODI cricket as well. If we take out his recent 125(113) vs England in England out of the equation, Pant hasn't really come up with an innings of substance or a match-winning performance.

Come the 2nd innings of the 1st Test and the 2nd Test, Pant would want to bring his A-game forward and change the narrative around him a little.

