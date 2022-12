Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant to remain in ICU

Rishabh Pant Health Update | In the latest update on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, the star Indian cricketer will be kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) on Saturday as well. The Indian batter, who survived an accident on Friday, was taken to the Saksham hospital for Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre before shifting to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant was kept in ICU at the hospital and he will continue to be there for another day.

More to follow...

