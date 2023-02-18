RCB Schedule for IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, timings, venues and dates

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 Campaign against Mumbai Indians at their home ground in Bengaluru on April 2. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB, once again, would start with the hopes and dreams of finally winning the title that has eluded them for 15-long years.

In the previous edition of the league, the team finished at the 4th place, winning 8 out of 14 gams. Before the action begins this season, here is RCB's complete schedule.

IPL 2023: RCB's Schedule

April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Patidar

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

