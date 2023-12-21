Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB's latest recruit Tom Curran handed 4-match ban in Big Bash League for intimidating umpire - WATCH

RCB's latest recruit Tom Curran handed 4-match ban in Big Bash League for intimidating umpire - WATCH

England all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match match ban in the Big Bash League for indicating umpire during the pre-match run-ups. Curran, who was recently picked in an IPL auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is playing for Sydney Sixers and the club has decided to appeal.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 18:11 IST
Tom Curran was handed a four-match ban on charges of
Image Source : GETTY Tom Curran was handed a four-match ban on charges of intimidation of umpires in the Big Bash League

England all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match ban in the ongoing Big Bash League for umpire intimidation. Curran, who is currently plying his trade for the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing tournament was handed four demerit points as per the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Article 2.17 which deals with "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match."

The incident took place on Thursday, December 21 during pre-match drills ahead of the Sixers' clash against the Adelaide Strikers. Curran was doing practice run-ups near the pitch before the umpire asked him to move away. Curran didn't run on the pitch but on the adjacent surface, however, he wasn't listening to the umpire. The umpire then stood at the landing area to prevent Curran from doing his antics again but the Sixers all-rounder didn't pay heed. Curran ran as if he were bowling before changing his lane at the last minute to avoid a collision with the umpire.

Watch the video here:

Curran contested the charges against him but was handed four demerit points which amounted to a four-match ban. Sydney Sixers Head Rachael Haynes said that the club will appeal the sanction and is by Tom Curran's side while adding that the all-rounder didn't intentionally intimidate the umpire.

Related Stories
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul departs as South Africa take control in Paarl

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul departs as South Africa take control in Paarl

IND vs SA: India make two changes for decider, hand debut to 3rd player in third consecutive match

IND vs SA: India make two changes for decider, hand debut to 3rd player in third consecutive match

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field," Haynes said in a Sixers statement.

Sixers are currently unbeaten in the BBL 13 so far having won both their games and would look to continue the winning run although it will be affected by Curran's absence. Curran was recently picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News