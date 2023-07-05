ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: Qualification Scenarios for Netherlands and Scotland to seal ticket to India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET SCOTLAND Scotland defeated Zimbabwe on Tuesday to stay alive

ICC World Cup Qualifiers continued to throw surprises on Tuesday (July 4) in the ongoing Super Six round as Scotland defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs to stay alive in the qualification race. Perhaps, they have an excellent chance now to book the final spot for the World Cup in India later this year. Zimbabwe, with their second consecutive loss, have been knocked out but their loss has kept the Netherlands alive as well.

The Scotland vs Netherlands game on Thursday (July 6) is set ro be the virtual knockout now with the team winning the encounter making it to the mega event in India. However, Net run-rate (NRR) is set to come into play as all three teams - Zimbabwe, Scotland and Netherlands - can finish oin 6 points. Zimbabwe are already out of the reckoning with their NRR being poor than both Scotland and Netherlands.

Here's the scenario for Scotland and Netherlands to qualify for World Cup 2023 in India:

First things first - Sri Lanka have already qualified for the ODI World Cup main event and only one more spot is left. Hence, either Scotland or Netherlands will be make it to the mega event.

Only a win, by any margin, will be enough for Scotland against the Netherlands as they will jump to 8 points then and finish at the second position at the end of Super Six round. In this case, the Netherlands will get knocked out and Scotland will qualify with Sri Lanka.

Now Scotland can qualify even after losing the match against the Netherlands. Here's how:

If the Netherlands score 250 runs batting first, then Scotland can afford to lose by around 31 runs or less to trump the Men in Orange on the basis of net run-rate.

If Scotland bat first and score 250 runs, then they should not lose with more than six overs to spare. In this case, Scotland will pip the Netherlands on NRR and qualify for the World Cup.

What is the scenario for the Netherlands?

Well, the scenario for the Netherlands will be clear as well by now but let us elaborate more:

If Netherlands bat first and score 250 runs, then they should win by a margin of 32 runs or more to pip Scotland on the NRR and qualify for the World Cup.

If Netherlands bowl first and are set a target of 250, then they will have to chase it down in 44 overs or less to better their NRR than Scotland.

