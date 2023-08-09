Prithvi Shaw shatters all-time record, smashes double hundred in One-Day Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Prithvi Shaw celebrating a double hundred against Somerset

The star Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw shattered records in English cricket as he smashed an unbeaten double hundred in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 9. Shaw become the only third cricketer in the world to score a double hundred in the tournament's history and broke Ollie Robinson's record of the highest individual score of 206 registered last year.

The 23-year-old batter silenced his critics with a sensational knock against Somerset in Northamptonshire's third group-stage game this season. Shaw scored 60 runs in the opening two matches but ended his poor run of form by smashing 207* off just 134 balls with the help of 25 fours and eight sixes at Northampton's County Ground.

He became the first-ever Indian cricketer to score a double ton in the tournament and also broke the record of the highest score set last year in England's List A cricket tournament. Kent's Ollie Robinson and Sussex's Ali Orr recorded 206 runs each in the 2022 edition to score first-ever double hundreds in the tournament.

Shaw was famously dismissed on a hit wicket in the first game against Gloucestershire while batting at 34 runs and then scored 26 runs against Sussex in the second game. He reached the 200-run mark on just 129 balls to score the fastest double hundred in England's Lisa A cricket.

Thane-born explosive cricketer last played for India in July 2021 and has struggled to show consistency in the recent domestic season and Indian Premier League 2023. Shaw scored only 106 runs from eight innings for Delhi Capitals and remains out of consideration for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Sussex's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara previously held the record for the highest score by an Indian cricketer in England's List A tournament when he scored 174 runs against Surrey last year.

Latest Cricket News