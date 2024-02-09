Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Paris Olympics medals to be inlaid with chunk of Eiffel Tower, revolutionary design revealed

Paris Olympics medals to be inlaid with chunk of Eiffel Tower, revolutionary design revealed

Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games medals were unveiled at the Paris headquarters on February 8 (Thursday). Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris this year from July 26 to August 11 and then Paralympics are also scheduled to follow.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2024 12:01 IST
Paris Olympics
Image Source : GETTY Athletes will take back a bit of France and its history at the Olympics after winning a medal.

The much-awaited Olmypic Games are set to take place in Paris this year from July 26 to August 11. After their excellent show at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, the Indian athletes are expected to shine at the Olympics as well by winning a lot of medals. The revolutionary medal designs were unveiled at the Paris 2024 Headquarters on Thursday (February 8) and the medal winners will take a bit of France and its history back home this time.

The Olympic medals are being inlaid with a chunk of Eiffel Tower, the most emblematic monument in France. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medals that the athletes will win later this year at the Olympic and Parlympic Games.

Eiffel Tower is 330 meters (1,083-foot) tall and is made of 18,038 iron parts. The historic monument has witnessed two Games held in Paris before in 1900 and 1924. The iron pieces of this tower are being embedded at the center of the Olympic medals and the weight of each of them is 18 grams. Interestingly, the iron pieces used are cut from girders and other bits that were swapped out of the Eiffel Tower during renovations and stored for safekeeping, reveals Joachim Roncin, head of design at the Paris Games organizing committee.

"The concept came after a few discussions. We realized that there's one symbol known across the world, which is the Eiffel Tower. We said to ourselves, Hey, what if we approached the Eiffel Tower Operating Co. to see if it's possible to get a bit of the Eiffel Tower to integrate into the medal?'" The company agreed, and "the dream became reality. It's really a bit of metal from the Eiffel Tower," he said.

The pieces have been stripped of paint, polished and varnished and stamped with "Paris 2024" and the Games logo. At the same time, the five Olympic rings are also stamped on the iron of the medals. For the Paralympic medals, logo of three swooshes, known as the Agitos, is stamped on the medals. Meanwhile, Paris will also become the only host city to include the chunks of a historic monument on the medals. 

Related Stories
FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women knocked out of Paris Olympics 2024 race, lose to Japan 1-0

FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women knocked out of Paris Olympics 2024 race, lose to Japan 1-0

India's Vishnu Saravanan secures country's 1st Paris Olympics quota in Sailing

India's Vishnu Saravanan secures country's 1st Paris Olympics quota in Sailing

FACT CHECK: Misleading claims circulating about CA Bhavani Devi's Paris Olympics qualification

FACT CHECK: Misleading claims circulating about CA Bhavani Devi's Paris Olympics qualification

"Having a gold medal is already something incredible. But we wanted to add this French touch and we thought that the Eiffel Tower would be this cherry on the top. Having a piece of it is a piece of history," Roncin further added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News

Advertisement