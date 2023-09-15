Pakistan lose world No. 1 crown in latest ICC ODI rankings as Australia, India register gains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique running between the wickets

A disappointing performance in the ongoing Asia Cup has seen Pakistan lose the world No. 1 ODI ranking after the Babar Azam-led side lost a nail-biting clash versus Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 14 while playing at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan who were at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings have now slipped two places down to number three with 3102 points and 115 rating.

Australia are the new world No. 1 as they have accumulated a total of 118 rating and 3061 points to their kitty. Pakistan's loss against Sri Lanka has also helped India climb to the second spot in the rankings. The Rohit Sharma-led side has aggregated a total of 4516 points and 116 rating - one more than their arch-rivals.

The Green Brigade entered the Asia Cup 2023 as the No. 1 ranked side in ODI cricket but a string of defeats have brought them down. They began their Asia Cup campaign in a domineering fashion after routing Nepal by a staggering margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Their second game of the tournament resulted in a no result after rain played spoilsport. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to kick off their Super Four campaign but back-to-back defeats at the hands of India and Sri Lanka have not helped their cause.

The two-time Asia Cup champions have not only lost the world No. 1 crown but have also crashed out of the ongoing continental tournament. Meanwhile, the fight to become the champions of Asia will now be fought between the two most historically successful teams in the tournament. Seven-time champions India will now take on the six-time winners and defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the ongoing edition on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo.

