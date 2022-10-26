PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan's intense celebration during IND-PAK clash.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hand of India, Pakistan would want to stage a momentum-altering comeback in their second match of the tournament vs Zimbabwe.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the clash.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match be played?

The match will be played on 27th October, Thursday.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth

At what time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

