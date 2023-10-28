PAK vs SA: Babar Azam fumes at Mohammad Nawaz for match-costing delivery in clash against South Africa | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Babar Azam getting angry after PAK vs SA match.

PAK vs SA: South Africa edged past Pakistan in the most thrilling match seen in the Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. The Proteas maintained their cool in some nail-biting moments and cruised to a one-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The defeat saw Pakistan captain Babar Azam losing his cool over spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz after Proteas batter Keshav Maharaj scored the winning runs.

The World Cup 2023 has completely caught fire with the first humdinger of a contest being witnessed at Chepauk. The Proteas and the Men in Green fought inch for inch in a thrilling clash in Chennai. South Africa were on the road to an easy win but late strikes from Babar Azam's team produced and big twist. With one wicket left, Maharaj hit the winning runs off Nawaz to send the team and fans into euphoria. However, Babar was left fuming over Nawaz after the match.

The incident took place after South Africa hit the winning runs in the 48th over of the 271-run chase. After bowling all his pacers out, Babar was left handicapped with the option to bowl spinners in the final three overs. Nawaz came to bowl his 7th over of the contest and sent the second ball short on the leg side with no backward square leg. Maharaj went on the back foot to whip the ball wide of backward square leg and clinch the game as the deep square leg fielder could not get in there. Babar was seen getting angry at Nawaz after the ball which sent Pakistan to their fourth-consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The defeat sent a major blow to Pakistan's chances to qualify for the World Cup semifinals, The Men in Green have 2 wins in 6 games and have only 3 matches left now in the league phase. They can at most get to 10 points now.

