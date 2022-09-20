PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Moeen Ali to lead English troops against Pakistan, Buttler misses out with injured calf

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Moeen Ali ahead of England's T20I series against Pakistan

Highlights Jos Buttler picked up his calf injury while playing in The Hundred

Buttler might miss the entire series but as of now he will be sitting out for the series opener

The first T20I will be played on September 20, 2022

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, the English team is stationed in Pakistan where they will take on Babar Azam's side in a seven-match T20I series. The series that begins on September 20, 2022, will see both teams have a go at each other and check their plans and team composition ahead of the much-important global event. This certainly is a historic series as the English team has visited Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

The English team will take this series as an opportunity to test their reserves and their ability to deliver in the international arena. The English team faced a major setback before the start of the series. Regular skipper Jos Buttler will have to sit out owing to a calf injury that he has sustained. In his absence, Moeen Ali will lead the visitors in the T20I series that promises to be enthralling on all levels. Ali, whose grandparents hail from Pakistan is ecstatic about the fact that he will get to lead the English national team in front of the Pakistan crowd.

Before the start of the series Ali stated:

It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honor to deputize for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captains England. Indeed, it is the first time an England men's side has come to Pakistan since 2005. I was 18 then. I'm 35 now and I must admit I have been looking forward to this trip for a long time

Ali stated that England's tour to Pakistan will give his side good competitive game time and his troops are looking forward to the contest that they have at their hands.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

