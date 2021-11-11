PAK vs AUS Toss Live Updates T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Who will win today toss?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. (File Photo)

Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team will be up against Aaron Finch's Australian side in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. Pakistan are so far unbeaten in the tournament while Australia are coming into the semifinal after two back to back wins against West Indies and Bangladesh. The winner of the match will play the final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

T20I Head-to-Head

Pakistan 13

Australia 9

Head 2 head in T20 World Cups

Pakistan 3

Australia 3

Pakistan Probable XI Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia Probable XI David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Streaming

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal 2 game- Pakistan vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Pakistan Squad Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia Squad David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis