Devdutt Padikkal in, 3 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's squad from 2nd Test vs England

Image Source : PTI/REUTERS Devdutt Padikkal was the latest inclusion to the Indian Test team after KL Rahul was declared unfit for the third match against England

The BCCI named India's squad for the remaining three Tests against England a few days ago. While Virat Kohli continues to tend to his family as is sidelined for the whole series now, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja returned subject to fitness. However, a couple of days before the third Test in Rajkot, the BCCI notified again that Rahul was still not fully fit and that meant a maiden Test call-up for Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in scintillating form in the Ranji Trophy having scored 556 runs in four matches so far at an average of 92.67.

However, not just Padikkal, there are a few more changes to India's squad for the third Test from the second match. Take a look-

IN:

Apart from Padikkal, there are three more inclusions into the side ahead of the third Test including the returns of pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja's availability is subject to fitness while Siraj, who was released from the squad after restless cricket, has returned. The final inclusion was the Bengal pacer Akash Deep, who has been in great form in the Ranji Trophy and replaced Avesh Khan in the squad as the fourth pacer alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Siraj.

OUT:

Shreyas Iyer was the big-name omission from the Test squad after the first two Tests. With Jadeja being included, the UP spinner Sourabh Kumar was left out and similarly, Avesh Khan as well, who was out of match practice since playing for India A in South Africa. KL Rahul was the latest player to be left out of the squad as the BCCI mentioned that the wicketkeeper batter is 90 per cent fit but still needs some time. The rest of the squad remains the same with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel likely to make their debuts in Rajkot.

India's squad for third Test against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal