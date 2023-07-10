Out of favour senior India cricketer to make his comeback in West Indies series as a commentator

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Discarded senior India player is set to make his comeback in the West Indies series

After a month-long break following the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Indian players are set to get involved in a month-long multi-format tour of the West Indies starting July 12 with the Test matches in Dominica. This was probably the longest break Team India has gotten in the last few years given the busy and grueling international schedule. The series will provide an opportunity for seniors as well as youngsters to do well, especially after the disappointment of the WTC final loss.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar, all got their maiden call-ups to the Test team for the West Indies series. However, not just the youngsters, the West Indies series will also mark the comeback of a senior player. Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who has been phased out of the Test team is set to return to the fold for the West Indies series but as a commentator.

On Monday, July 10 JioCinema announced Sharma as part of the commentary panel for the whole tour which consists of two Tests, three ODIs and I've T20Is. Sharma, who last played for India in Kanpur against New Zealand in 2021 November, has plied his trade in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Known for taking his only 10-wicket haul in a Test match against the West Indies, Ishant has 311 Test wickets to his name and recently did well in the IPL playing for the Delhi Capitals. Sharma was one of the two players including Wriddhiman Saha to be phased out from the Test team after 2021.

For India, it's an opportunity to start the new WTC cycle well as they look to push for the finals position once again after having made the summit clash twice previously. While the Test series will begin on July 12 in Dominica, the ODIs will kick off on July 27 with three T20Is in the Caribbean and the rest two in the USA.

