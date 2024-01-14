WATCH: Fakhar Zaman's huge six goes out of the stadium on the road; fan takes the ball, runs away

Sunday, January 14, 2024
     
New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series against Pakistan with a 21-run win in the second match in Hamilton. 195 was always going to be a tough chase but Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman gave the Kiwis a tough fight before falling short.

January 14, 2024
New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Pakistan with a 21-run win in the second game in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14. Finn Allen, who showed the trailer of the damage he can do in matter of a few minutes in the first game, released the full film a couple of days later and unfortunately for Pakistan, they were on the wrong side both sides. Allen with a 41-ball 74 set up the game for the Kiwis which Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner's cameos took it forward to guide New Zealand to post 194, which was eventually too much for Pakistan. 

Pakistan gave it a tough fight, especially with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman hitting half-centuries but absolutely no support from the other batters didn't help the visitors' cause. While Babar did take some time initially, Fakhar's 25-ball fifty really gave Pakistan hope of challenging New Zealand's total. Zaman was aggressive from the get-go and smashed three fours and five sixes during his rapid knock. One of his five big shots went out of the stadium on the road outside Seddon Park.

The cameraman panned onto that side of the road which showed the ball bouncing as the chaos ensued. A fan chased the ball down, took it successfully and ran away while leaving the commentators in splits and the video of the incident has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Zaman's knock gave Pakistan a chance but he got out at the wrong time with Adam Milne getting his second and another collapse meant, the visitors were always behind the game and eventually fell 21 runs short. The team would have liked a better show from the middle order as 20s-30s were not going to work given there was a huge target to chase.

