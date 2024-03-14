Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Mumbai take field against Vidarbha on 5th day of Ranji Trophy final without Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer could only manage seven runs in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy final and was undone by a short delivery by Umesh Yadav. He came back strongly in the second innings and scored a brisk 95 with the help of ten fours and three sixes.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 11:50 IST
Shreyas Iyer.
Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer.

Out of favour India player Shreyas Iyer seems to be struggling with his long-standing back issue and that has come to the fore yet again in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. As per reports, Shreyas experienced back issues on Wednesday and didn't take the field.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, he received treatment from the team physiotherapist and was expected to turn up on Thursday (day five), however, the Mumbai team turned up on day five without Iyer.

More to follow........

