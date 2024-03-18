New Zealand Women vs England Women live: When and Where to watch NZ-W vs ENG-W T20I series live in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heather Knight and Suzie Bates

England Women's tour of New Zealand gets underway on March 19 with the five-match T20I series with the opening game set to be played at the University Oval in Dunedin. This is a crucial series for both teams with the T20 World Cup set to take place in Bangladesh later this year in September-October. But the timing of the series was under the scanner recently with it starting so close to the conclusion of the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

For the same reason, four England players - Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt - are part of only last two T20Is even as the head coach of the team Jon Lewis who is also at the helm of UP Warriorz joined the team early on March 12 to prepare for the tour. Interestingly, Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt made it to the next round with the former playing for Delhi Capitals in the final and the latter for Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Women will also be led by Suzie Bates in the absence of Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr. Devine won the WPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (March 17) while Kerr played in the Eliminator for Mumbai Indians against RCB and will miss at least the opening game it seems.

Where to watch NZ-W vs ENG-W series live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no telecast of this T20I series in India. But the fans can watch the entire series on Amazon Prime Video who have secured the rights to live stream cricket played in New Zealand.

Squads

England

(for first three T20Is) - Hollie Armitage, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (c), Linsey Smith.

(for last two T20Is) - Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

New Zealand - Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson (T20Is 1, 2 & 3 only), Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek (T20Is 4 & 5 only), Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer (ODIs only), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.