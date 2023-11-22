Musical chairs around India's T20I captaincy continues as Suryakumar Yadav prepares to lead against Aussies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting Thursday (November 23) in Vishakhapatnam and has big boots to fill in the absence of Hardik Pandya who has been leading the Men in Blue predominantly since their humiliating loss at the hands of England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Notably, Surya is on the verge of becoming the ninth player to lead India in the T20I format since the turn of 2021. He has no leadership experience at the international level and hence will be motivated enough to lead the hosts to a series win and regain the winning momentum after a shocking World Cup final loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's the list of players who have led India in the shortest format of the sport since January 2021:

Captain Years Match Wins Losses Tied matches No Result Virat Kohli 2021 10 6 4 0 0 Shikhar Dhawan 2021 3 1 2 0 0 Rohit Sharma 2021-22 32 24 8 0 0 Rishabh Pant 2022 5 2 2 0 1 Hardik Pandya 2022-23 16 10 5 1 0 KL Rahul 2022 1 1 0 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah 2023 2 2 0 0 0 Ruturaj Gaikwad 2023 3 2 0 0 1 Suryakumar Yadav 2023

Suryakumar, 33, is the No. 1 T20I batter in the ICC rankings with a total of 863 rating points. In addition to that, he has been India's most productive batter in the format recently. Surya, as he is fondly called by his teammates is India's leading run-getter in the format in the ongoing calendar year.

The flamboyant batter has aggregated 433 runs in 11 matches at an astounding average of 54.12. His runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 150.34 and the right-hander has already scored one century and three fifties in 2023. The series against Australia is not only an opportunity for him to improve his record in the format but will also allow him to impress the selectors in the leadership role.

Latest Cricket News