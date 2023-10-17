Multan Sultans rope in Catherine Dalton as fast bowling coach in 'ground-breaking' announcement

Follow us on Image Source : CATHERINE DALTON/X Catherine Dalton.

Former Ireland international Catherine Dalton has joined the Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans as their fast bowling coach ahead of the upcoming PSL season.

It is a historic signing in many ways as Dalton has become the first female fast bowling coach of a men's side playing in a top-tier competition and the first-ever female coach in the history of the PSL.

Multan Sultans took to the social media platform 'X' formerly Twitter to make the announcement. They captioned their post as "Pace ace Catherine Dalton (@cathdalton57) joins Multan Sultans as our new Fast Bowling Coach!

An @ECB_cricket certified Level 3 Advanced Coach, Dalton has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India. Having coached MS Academy players to greatness, Catherine steps up to become PSL's first-ever female coach.

Join us in welcoming her to the Sultan's family!"

"Having worked in Pakistan with some of the Multan Sultan players on two previous visits, I am really thrilled to be officially joining up with the franchise at the PSL," Dalton told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's not lost on me the ground-breaking moment for a female fast-bowling coach to be working in a major men's T20 franchise. I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels," she added.

Multan have been fairly consistent in terms of their performances lately. They have played in the finals in each of the last three seasons. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered heartbreak in the summit clash of the 2023 season as they missed out on the crown by a single run and were pipped by Lahore Qalandars.

The upcoming edition of the PSL will most likely be played between February 8 and March 24, 2024.

