Mujeeb Ur Rahman's BBL season with Melbourne Renegades over after change in NOC

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's BBL 13 has ended early after the Afghanistan Cricket Board revoked the No-Objection Certificate of the spinner for the rest of the tournament. Mujeeb, who was part of the Melbourne Renegades, has reportedly flown back home. He was also not available for Renegades last game against the Melbourne Stars.

Mujeeb, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi expressed their desire to be released from the team's national contract. The ACB then took action by sanctioning the trio and denying them an NOC for the next two years. The board also revoked any current NOCs with them.

"Mujeeb's time with the Melbourne Renegades in BBL13 has unfortunately come to an end. Due to a recent change in his NOC, his tournament ended earlier than anticipated and he flew home this evening," a Renegades spokesperson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Mujeeb is currently waiting for an update from the board.

Mujeeb was part of two BBL games after ACB announced their decision on December 25. He played against the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers. Mujeeb played a big part in the Renegades' only win so far of the season, which came against the Strikers.

ACB recently sanctioned the three players for their desire to get released from the contracts. "The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," Renegades said in a statement. "By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," it added.

Notably, Farooqi and Naveen have played for Afghanistan in the recently concluded T20I series against UAE as they went to the board with a desire to play for the country again.