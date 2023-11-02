MS Dhoni takes Internet by storm with surprise visit in 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign, fans fall in awe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB MS Dhoni in Lay's ad.

MS Dhoni holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Indian fans. The former Indian captain has an unparalleled fanbase and makes numerous people fall for him whenever he makes an appearance somewhere. With the World Cup 2023 taking an intense route, Dhoni has sent the fans in awe with a special visit during a Television commercial.

Dhoni has been named a Brand Ambassador for PepsiCo's Lay's Brand. In a new campaign named 'No Lay's, No Game', the star player has made a surprise visit to the homes of several fans and has caught them in awe. Shocked and surprised by seeing the Legendary star, the people are diving in euphoria as they hardly find a way to react to the situation.

Dhoni asks the people whether he can watch a World Cup match with them at their homes and keeps an interesting condition for them. He states that he will spend time with them for a match only if they have Lay's with them. The people ran to find the potato chips snack at home and as someone did find a few of them, Dhoni was filmed watching the game at their home. The TVC has sent the netizens in awe too and there have been several reactions flooding on social media.

"Imagine MS Dhoni standing at your doorstep! This new lays ad is literally everyone's dream...!!" a user named Ankit Verma wrote on X along with a video of the TVC. "I can feel the emotions of people in this lays ad, it’s a blessing to meet MS Dhoni," another one wrote.

Dhoni has brought several laurels for his nation in his 15-year-long International cricketing journey. The iconic star has led India to all three ICC trophies starting from his humungous success in 2007. He led the Men in Blue to the 2011 World Cup title before helping the side win the 2013 Champions Trophy to round-off all the available ICC titles at that time.

