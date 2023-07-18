MS Dhoni's car and bike collection in Ranchi stun former cricketers: Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni's love for bikes and cars is known to everyone

MS Dhoni and his love for cars and bikes is well known to everyone. Perhaps, during the early stages of his international career, he used to ride bikes on the ground after either him or any of his team member used to win it as the Player of the Series award. His video and pictures of riding a bike on the ground with Yuvraj Singh is still fondly remembered. Now that he is away from cricket, MS Dhoni, on several occasions is seen riding and driving bikes and cars in his hometown.

Meanwhile, former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi met MS Dhoni in Ranchi and also visited a special collection of cars and bikes. He was mesmerised to witness it and lauded Dhoni for the amazing collection. He called it the 'craziest' passion of the former India captain for his brilliant collection and also posted a video giving a glimpse of cars and bikes in his Ranchi house.

Moreover, the fans were also happy to get a glimpse of their hero who has gone into oblivion, like he always does, after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's the video:

As far as MS Dhoni is concerned, he is currently recuperating from his knee injury having undergone surgery in Mumbai soon after the end of IPL this year. He played with a troubled knee right through the season and led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) admirably well. Dhoni also led CSK to their fifth IPL title becoming the joint-most successful team in the history of cash-rich league along with Mumbai Indians.

Moreover, contrary to all the reports, MS Dhoni also conceded that he will try to give a gift to the fans by playing in the next IPL season as well depending on the response from his body. The man is already 42 years old and it remains to be seen if he will be able to take the field in IPL 2024.

