MS Dhoni enjoys lunch with friends in viral pic

A photo of MS Dhoni enjoying lunch with his friends has gone viral on social media.

Not much is heard or read about MS Dhoni since the cricketer has been on another sabbatical since the IPL 2021 was postponed due to a COVID outbreak in its bio-secure bubble last March. The former Indian captain hasn't made much public appearances and has been enjoying his private life in Ranchi while mostly staying away from social media.

The only glimpses of his are caught through photos shared by his wife Sakshi on social media from time to time.

However on Tuesday, a photo of MS Dhoni sporting white beard and hairs while enjoying a meal with friends, expectedly in Ranchi, went viral online.

Fans were pleased to see his new avatar as the Chennai Super Kings leader has changed his looks a multiple time this year.

Dhoni is expected to be back in action soon when IPL resume later in September in UAE with CSK second on the table with five wins in seven matches. The teams are expected to leave for UAE in the third week of August and are expected to follow 14-day quarantine procedure on arrival.