Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, makes himself available for selection ahead of T20 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has come out of international retirement and made himself available for selection ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be played in June. Amir took to the social media platform 'X' to make the announcement.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan!

life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations," Amir posted on X.

