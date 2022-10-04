Moeen Ali wants to maintain distance from English whites, says he has been privileged to play Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Moeen Ali opens up on Test return

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has been candid about his return to Test cricket. Ali recently captained England's T20 side in the absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler and inflicted a series defeat of 4-3 on Pakistan. The 35-year-old cricketer has been a prolific cricketer for England and is one of the crucial members of their white-ball side. With Brendon McCullum at the helm of English Test cricket, speculations were rife about Ali making a return to the English whites.

As of now, Ali has completely shut down all the possibilities of his return to the English Test side. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has admitted to the fact that he had a very honest conversation with head coach Brendon McCullum about all the possibilities but as of now, he doesn't feel like playing Test cricket. Moeen Ali announced his retirement last year in September. When Brendon McCullum took over the role of the England Test team's head coach in June, he made strong claims about Moeen Ali's potential red-ball return.

Moeen Ali said:

I’ve had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can’t see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability. Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, ‘Sorry, I’m done. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I’m 35 and something’s got to give. I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn’t be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It’s time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled.

The English Test team has been a pretty dominant one under the leadership of Ben Stokes and they are yet to lose a series. The duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have defeated sides like India, South Africa, and New Zealand and their next assignment awaits them in Pakistan.

