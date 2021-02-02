Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Merv Hughes poses for a photo during the announcement of an induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

An integral part of Australian cricket's return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, Hughes' career spanned 53 Tests and 33 ODIs from 1985-94, taking 212 Test wickets at an average of 28.38.

"Merv Hughes was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," Peter King, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman, said in a statement.

"A lion-hearted competitor, Merv boasts a proud career for Victoria and Australia in the Test and One Day International arenas, paving the way for an incredible era of Australian cricketing dominance. Even as synonymous as his on-field record, Merv will be forever remembered as a fan-favourite and his iconic warm-ups close to the boundary, especially at the MCG, that prompted bays of spectators to join in with him at stadiums all over the country," he added.

A Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1994, the 6'4" tall fast bowler also represented Victoria, Essex, and the ACT over a First-Class career spanning 14 seasons.

"Merv Hughes is an Australian sporting legend who was one of the greatest bowlers to have played our national game," said Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia Chair.

"He gave everything he had to try and help his team to win, coupled with his enthusiastic theatrics on the pitch and his love for the game he will always be warmly remembered as the big-hearted fast-bowler and larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world," he added.

The Australian Cricket Hall of Fame was first proposed by the Melbourne Cricket Club in 1995. The Hall of Fame was officially opened by the then Prime Minister John Howard MP in 1996.

"Merv gave it everything he had on the field, from the first ball to the last. You certainly knew you were in a contest if you were playing against him and you had a teammate prepared to deliver an absolute 100 per cent effort if you had him on your side," said Greg Dyer, former teammate and Australian Cricketers' Association Chair.

Previous Hall of Fame Inductees:

1996 - Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O'Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lillee

2000 - Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border

2001 - Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris

2002 - Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell

2003 - Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell

2004 - Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson

2005 - Clem Hill and Rod Marsh

2006 - Monty Noble and Bob Simpson

2007 - Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud

2008 - George Giffen and Ian Healy

2009 - Steve Waugh

2010 - Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie

2011 - Mark Taylor and Doug Walters

2012 - Shane Warne

2013 - Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath

2014 - Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark

2015 - Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder

2016 - Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout

2017 - David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson

2018 - Norm O'Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton

2019 - Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch

2020 - Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott