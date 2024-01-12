'Mahi Bhai sunn lo ap': Shivam Dube to MS Dhoni after Suresh Raina heaps praise on all-rounder's bowling

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shivam Dube and Suresh Raina.

Shivam Dube starred with both bat and the ball in India's six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I as the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead. Dube's unbeaten 60-run knock powered the hosts to chase the 159-run target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to go. He was named the Player of the Match for his special all-round skills.

The pace-bowling all-rounder first made a notable contribution with the ball before swinging the willow to guide the team home. He bowled two overs for just nine runs and got the prized wicket of Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran. Notably, he had a light banter with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on JioCinema after the match and the youngster requested the CSK captain MS Dhoni to listen to what Raina said of him.

Dube was talking about how he got a chance to bowl in the match and looked to make the most of it. Raina quipped in and said that Dhoni has seen him and will get three overs to Dube in CSK. "Mahi Bhai ne dekha hai inko, CSK me 3 over pakke hai iske," Raina said. Dube gave an epic reply by saying, "Mahi Bhai sun lo aap."

'Mahi bhai rates me a good player': Dube

The all-rounder also stated that MS Dhoni always rates him well and that gives him the confidence needed to do well. I keep talking to Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni). He is such a big player and a legend. I keep learning from him. I observe him. He keeps telling me how to bat in different situations. He has given me a couple of tips (that has worked). He has rated me many times as a very good player. If he's rating me as a good player, then I will definitely play well. My confidence was very high," Dube said.

The youngster also recalled captain Rohit Sharma's message for him. "He (Rohit) told me only one thing that keep playing this way, be positive in your game. We know you can score from anywhere and you can win us the game from anywhere. Toh ye cheez thi, unhone bola ki aise hi khelte rehna, positive khelte rehna, (So that was it, he told me to keep playing like this, stay positive)," Dube said.